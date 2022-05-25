Chitosan Market Size is Expected To Reach USD 125.5 million by 2028 With A CAGR of 4.8% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chitosan Market is Segmented by Type - Pharmaceutical Grade, Food Grade, Industrial Grade, by Application - Water and Waste Treatment, Food and Beverages, Healthcare and Medical, Agriculture and Agrochemicals, Cosmetics and Toiletries, Others. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022 - 2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Chemicals Industry Category.

Chitosan Market size is estimated to be worth USD 95 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 125.5 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.8% during the review period.

Major factors driving the growth of the Chitosan Market are

Rising demand for wastewater treatment products to remove impurities such as heavy minerals and phosphorus coupled with increasing use in the cosmetics, food & beverages, medical & pharmaceuticals, and agrochemicals applications will drive the growth of the market.

The personal care industry will boost the chitosan market as it is the main ingredient in hair care, skincare, and dental care products.

Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-35P2415/global-chitosan

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE CHITOSAN MARKET

Water pollution is a major problem around the globe. Wastewater generated from industries contains contaminants such as dyes, and heavy metals that flow into water bodies without any treatment.

Commercially available sources for water treatment are either too costly or environmentally unfriendly. Bio-based chitosan flocculents are cheaper, easily available, non-toxic, biocompatible, and have good absorption capability.

They effectively remove harmful substances such as fungi, microorganisms, heavy metals, dyes, salts, radionuclides, and fluoride. The widespread application is going to drive the growth of the chitosan market during the forecast period.

Chitosan is used for clarification, preservation, encapsulation, and as an intelligent packaging solution for dairy-based drinks, fruit juices, and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It coagulates the anionic suspended particles such as pectin, and proteins to increase the turbidity and homogeneity of clarified juices. Chitosan is also an efficient anti-cholesterol additive. The growing food and beverage industry will thereby drive the growth of the chitosan market in the coming years.

The rising pharmaceutical industry will propel the global chitosan market forward in the subsequent years. The chemical is used in wound healing, drug carrier, obesity treatment, and as a scaffold in tissue engineering. There is a growing interest and research on chitosan and its derivatives in the biomedical sector.

Agrochemicals increase crop yield. However excessive use can lead to degradation of soil quality, rivers, and loss of ecological balance. Chitosan has the potential to stimulate plant growth and provide protection against harmful microorganisms.

It positively impacts the growth of roots, shoots, and leaves of several crop plants and is an efficient fertilizer. The use of chitosan in controlled agrochemical release will boost the agricultural sector which in turn will spur the growth of the chitosan market during the forecast period.

The cosmetics sector will bolster the global chitosan market. The compound is used in sunscreens, UV protection creams, surfactants, moisturizers, and as an antimicrobial agent. It is used extensively in hair gels, shampoos, colorants, rinses, sprays, tonics, and lotions. Other prominent uses include teeth, gums, plaque reduction, and oral hygiene.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-35P2415/Global_Chitosan_Market

CHITOSAN MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on product type, the industrial-grade segment is expected to dominate the chitosan market share with 67% during the forecast period. It is a low-cost grade chitosan used widely in wastewater treatment and agrochemical applications.

Based on application, the water and wastewater segment will witness significant growth as chitosan has excellent biodegradability, biocompatibility, non-toxicity, and absorption capabilities which makes it ideal for the treatment of wastewater.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific will grow the highest in the chitosan market share with 51% due to huge demand from several end-user industries in emerging economies such as China and India. Europe and North America follow at a total share of 42%.

Inquire For Customization: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-35P2415/Global_Chitosan_Market

Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Inquire for Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-35P2415/Global_Chitosan_Market

Key Companies:

Primex

Qingdao Yunzhou Biochemistry

Norwegian Chitosan AS

Ningbo Zhenhai Haixin

KitoZyme

BIO21

Vietnam Food

NovaMatrix

Golden-Shell Pharmaceutical

YSK

Weikang Group

Jiangsu Aoxin Biotechnology

KIMICA Corporation

Jiangsu Shuanglin

Mirae biotech

Jinan Haidebei Marine

Meron Group

Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals

Inquire for Chapter Cost:

https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-35P2415/Global_Chitosan_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact:

https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-35P2415&lic=single-user

SIMILAR REPORTS:

The global Medical Grade Chitosan market size was USD 32 million and it is expected to reach USD 53 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021-to 2027.

market size was and it is expected to reach by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021-to 2027. The global Ceramide market size is estimated to be worth USD 313.2 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 436.8 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.7% during the review period.

market size is estimated to be worth in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.7% during the review period. The global Glycerine market size is estimated to be worth USD 2552 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 3518.8 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.5% during the review period.

market size is estimated to be worth in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.5% during the review period. Global Chitosan Fiber Market Outlook 2022

Global Industrial Grade Chitosan Market Research Report 2022

Global Hydroxypropyl Chitosan Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Food Grade Chitosan Market Research Report 2022

Global Chitosan Acetate Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global and China Chitosan and Chitosan Derivatives Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global Chitosan Lactate Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Chitosan HCl Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Water-soluble Chitosan Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

The global Water Electrolysis market size is estimated to be worth USD 263.4 million in 2022 and is forecast to be USD 733.1 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 18.6% during the review period.

market size is estimated to be worth in 2022 and is forecast to be by 2028 with a CAGR of 18.6% during the review period. The global Water Treatment Chemicals market size is projected to reach USD 155600 million by 2027, from USD 135750 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2021-2027.

market size is projected to reach by 2027, from in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2021-2027. The global Smart Water Management (SWM) market size is projected to reach USD 5739.3 million by 2027, from USD 2494.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.5% during 2021-to 2027.

Click here to see related reports on Chitosan Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg