NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Adjustment due to split in Tomra Systems (173/22)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Tomra Systems ASA (Tomra Systems), held on April 28, 2022, approved a stock split whereby every one (1) share held will be replaced by two (2) new ordinary shares (2:1). The Ex-date is May 27, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options and regular forwards/futures in Tomra Systems (TOM). For further information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1071346