At 17.9 % CAGR, Global Smart Toys Market Size & Share to Hit USD 33640.6 Million by 2028 | Smart Toys Industry Trends, Growth, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global smart toys market was worth around USD 12,525.1 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 33640.6 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 17.9 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the smart toys market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the smart toys market.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Smart toys Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Smart toys Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 17.9 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Smart toys Market was valued approximately USD 12,525.1 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 33640.6 Million by 2028.

Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly Million by 2028. North America region leads the global smart toys market in terms of revenue and volume share and is anticipated to maintain this dominant position over the forecast period.

region leads the global smart toys market in terms of revenue and volume share and is anticipated to maintain this dominant position over the forecast period. The presence of key smart toys companies, increasing disposable income, and the presence of a busy lifestyle are expected to be the major trends influencing growth in this region over the forecast period.

The United States and Canada are projected to be the most lucrative markets for smart toys through 2028 in this region.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Smart toys Market By Interfacing device (Smartphone Connected Toys, Tablet-Connected Toys, Console-Connected Toys), By Product Type (App-enabled Toys, Voice/Image Recognition Toys, Screen Less Toys, Toys-to-Life, Health Tracking Toys, Others (Wearable, Puzzle Toys, etc.)), By Age Group (Up to Age of 5, Age of 6 to Age of 8, Age of 8 to Age of 12, Age of 13 to Age of 18, Above Age of 18), By Price (Low, Medium, High), By Technology (Technology, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Others (RFID, NFC, etc.)), By Distribution Channel (Online, E-commerce Websites, Company Owned Websites, Offline, Hypermarket and Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Other Retail Based Stores), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 - 2028" into their research database.

Smart toys Market: Overview

Smart toys are toys that are connected to smart devices or the internet and provider better functional features. These smart toys are also equipped with technologies like artificial intelligence and the internet of things (IoT). They also use speech synthesizers and other speech related software to make the experience more interactive with kids.

Smart toys have also been highly popular in advanced schools as they have been used as learning aids for children in their developmental ages. Increasing adoption of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics in the educational curricula is also expected to favor smart toys market potential.

Increasing technological proliferation and rising disposable income of the general population are also expected to favor the smart toys market potential through 2028.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/smart-toys-market

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

145 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research methodology

Industry Dynamics:

Smart toys Market: Growth Dynamics

Drivers: Increasing Working Population.

The working women population has substantially increased over the past few years and this trend is expected to prominently drive the smart toys market potential over the forecast period. This working class population will further bolster the demand for smart toys as parents seek advanced toys that they can administer to their kids in their absence. The rising popularity of smart technology is also expected to boost the smart toys market growth over the forecast period. Increasing disposable income is also projected to positively influence the smart toys market potential through 2028.

Restraints: Increasing Demand for Remote Learning.

Smart toys are used for educational purposes and are also being recommended by teaching professionals, especially for the kids that are in their developmental years. Increasing adoption of smart toys in the education sector with the rising popularity of remote learning is expected to be a major trend that will favor smart toys market growth. Smart toys companies are expected to focus on this trend to boost their sale generation potential.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/smart-toys-market

Global Smart toys Market: Segmentation

The global smart toys market is segregated based on interfacing device, product type, price, age group, technology, distribution channel, and region.

By Product Type, the market is divided into App-enabled Toys, Voice/Image Recognition Toys, Screen Less Toys, Toys-to-Life, Health Tracking Toys, and Others (Wearable, Puzzle Toys, etc.). The app enabled toys and voice/image recognition segments are expected to see a bright outlook over the forecast period as these segments promote remote learning and have an interactive nature which is preferred for kids of all ages.

By distribution channel, the smart toys market is segmented into Online, E-commerce Websites, Company Owned Websites, Offline, Hypermarket and Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Other Retail Based Stores. The sales from offline stores hold a dominant market share but the demand from online channels is predicted to rise at the fastest CAGR through 2028.

Get More Insight before Buying@: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/smart-toys-market

List of Key Players of Smart toys Market:

Mattel (US)

Hasbro (US)

LEGO Group ( Denmark )

) Sphero (US)

Sony ( Japan )

) PLAYMOBIL ( Germany )

) BANDAI NAMCO ( Japan )

) K'NEX (US)

Konami ( Japan )

) Wonder Workshop (US)

PlayFusion (UK)

Anki (US)

WowWee ( Hong Kong )

) DXTR Labs ( Denmark )

) Leka (France)

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Smart toys Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Smart toys Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Smart toys Market Industry?

What segments does the Smart toys Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Smart toys Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 12,525.1 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 33640.6 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 17.9 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Million), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Mattel (US), Hasbro (US), LEGO Group (Denmark), Sphero (US), Sony (Japan), PLAYMOBIL (Germany), BANDAI NAMCO (Japan), K'NEX (US), Konami (Japan), Wonder Workshop (US), PlayFusion (UK), Anki (US), WowWee (Hong Kong), DXTR Labs (Denmark), and Leka (France) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/2563

Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/smart-toys-market

Recent Developments:

In January 2020 - PlayShifu a leading name in AR based STEM toys announced the launch of its new product portfolio. These include the existing Shifu Tacto , Shifu Plugo, and a completely new Shifu Orboot.

Regional Dominance:

Major trends influencing growth.

North America region leads the global smart toys market in terms of revenue and volume share and is anticipated to maintain this dominant position over the forecast period. The presence of key smart toys companies, increasing disposable income, and the presence of a busy lifestyle are expected to be the major trends influencing growth in this region over the forecast period. The United States and Canada are projected to be the most lucrative markets for smart toys through 2028 in this region. These nations have high spending potential and a high working population which makes them a lucrative market for smart toys.

Global Smart toys Market is segmented as follows:

Smart toys Market: By Interfacing device Outlook (2022-2028)

Smartphone Connected Toys

Tablet-Connected Toys

Console-Connected Toys

Smart toys Market: By Product Type Outlook (2022-2028)

App-enabled Toys

Voice/Image Recognition Toys

Screen Less Toys

Toys-to-Life

Health Tracking Toys

Others (Wearable, Puzzle Toys, etc.)

Smart toys Market: By Age group Outlook (2022-2028)

Up to Age of 5

Age of 6 to Age of 8

Age of 8 to Age of 12

Age of 13 to Age of 18

Above Age of 18

Smart toys Market: By Price Outlook (2022-2028)

Low

Medium

High

Smart toys Market: By Technology Outlook (2022-2028)

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Others (RFID, NFC, etc.)

Smart toys Market: By Distribution Channel Outlook (2022-2028)

Online

E-commerce Websites

Company Owned Websites

Offline

Hypermarket and Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Other Retail Based Stores

Smart toys Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release For Smart toys Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-smart-toys-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Travel Accessories Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global Travel Accessories market accrued earnings worth approximately 12 (USD Billion) in 2019 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 17 (USD Billion) by 2026, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 4.5% over the period from 2020 to 2026.

The global Travel Accessories market accrued earnings worth approximately 12 (USD Billion) in 2019 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 17 (USD Billion) by 2026, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 4.5% over the period from 2020 to 2026. Makeup Base Market - Global Industry Analysis : The makeup base market is set for a rapid growth over the forecast period. In terms of revenue, the global makeup base market accounted for USD 12.4 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 13.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8%.

The makeup base market is set for a rapid growth over the forecast period. In terms of revenue, the global makeup base market accounted for in 2019 and is expected to reach by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8%. Smart Shoes Market - Global Industry Analysis: Smart Shoes Market is set for a rapid growth over the forecast period. In terms of revenue, the global smart shoes market accounted for USD 129.4 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 361.4 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.2%.

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Consumer Goods Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us-after all-if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog - https://zmrblog.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605489/Zion_Market_Research_Logo.jpg