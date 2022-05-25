Matillion Appoints General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer

Corporate attorney Markus Bauman joins the leading data integration company as it continues its strong growth trajectory

DENVER and MANCHESTER, England, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matillion , the leading enterprise cloud data integration platform, today announced the appointment of its General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer. Markus Bauman joins the company as it moves into a new phase of growth, having reached unicorn status late last year following its most recent Series E funding.

Bauman is an accomplished corporate attorney with years of experience in both the US and Europe working at leading international law firms and investment banks, including Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan. He was most recently Partner and Head of European Strategic Relations at Goodwin, a global law firm serving the technology-driven economy, of which Matillion is a client.

Specializing in technology law, Bauman brings deep expertise in corporate law and corporate finance that will be instrumental in supporting Matillion's legal and compliance function and its future growth. As a well-respected figure in the legal and finance industries, he has been frequently quoted in publications including the Financial Times, Bloomberg, and Reuters. He holds a JD/MBA from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

"Serving our enterprise customers and partner ecosystem is always the top priority for Matillion. Bringing Markus onboard as our general counsel and chief legal officer allows us to better serve Matillion users and helps us continue the integrity and responsibility in which we conduct our business," said Matillion CEO Matthew Scullion. "We're delighted to welcome someone with Markus' rich experience to the role, and we're excited for him to take a central role in stewarding our continued growth in the years ahead."

"Matillion's momentum is exciting, with organizations everywhere seeking cloud-native platforms to drive success and unleash the potential of data analytics," said Bauman. "I'm honored to be joining this global team as the company strives to deliver on its vision for unified data integration, and make the world's data useful."

The appointment follows Matillion being chosen as one of the world's Top 50 Data Startups by Future, the media property of Andreessen Horowitz.

About Matillion

Matillion makes the world's data useful with an easy-to-use, cloud-native data integration and transformation platform. Optimized for modern enterprise data teams, only Matillion is built on native integrations to cloud data platforms such as Snowflake, Delta Lake on Databricks, Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, and Microsoft Azure Synapse to enable new levels of efficiency and productivity across any organization. Learn how Matillion delivers rapid returns on cloud investments for global enterprise customers at www.matillion.com .

