

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Guess', Inc. (GES) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $7.97 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $12.01 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Guess', Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $15.24 million or $0.24 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.1% to $593.47 million from $520.00 million last year.



Guess', Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $7.97 Mln. vs. $12.01 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.12 vs. $0.18 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.29 -Revenue (Q1): $593.47 Mln vs. $520.00 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GUESS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de