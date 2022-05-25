

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - South Korean auto maker Hyundai is recalling 239,000 vehicles to fix a issue with seat belts that have the potential to explode and injure passengers.



According to NHTSA, Hyundai Motor America is recalling certain 2019-2022 Accent, 2021-2023 Elantra, and 2021-2022 Elantra HEV vehicles. The vehicles have been recalled because in the event of a crash, the front driver-side and/or passenger-side seat belt pretensioners may explode upon deployment and result in an injury.



Three injuries have been reported as a result, with two in the U.S. and one in Singapore, according to CBS News.



If an affected vehicle is on the recall list, the owners will receive notification of the recall by first class mail by July 15. They can go to a dealership to get the seat belt pretensioners fit with a cap at no charge.



Hyundai owners who fall outside a Hyundai warranty are also eligible for repairs if they fall under the recall.







