Executive Digital Recognized for Prestigious Web Design Award

Executive Digital Wins at the Annual Web Excellence Awards Competition

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2022 / The Web Excellence Awards, a leading international interactive web awards competition, has announced the 2022 award winners to highlight this year's "best of the best" in web design and development.

Executive Digital was recognized for their strategic expertise with the Excellence in Design Award for their efforts in developing TopLineMD.com for Femwell, a leading healthcare Management Services Organization (MSO), providing support to independent medical practices across many different healthcare specialties.

"It was a pleasure to work with the visionary team at Femwell in creating a digital solution under the brand, TopLine MD, as its uniqueness in the MSO industry is second to none," said Paul Dickison, Femwell Vice President of Marketing.

"Affiliation with TopLine MD recognizes those physicians who are top-of-the-line and the site, TopLineMD.com, identifies the physicians who both commit to excellence in the patient experience and help to coordinate patient care among different specialties with the goal of improving medical outcomes," said Francisco Leon, President and COO. "We are delighted for the long-standing relationship and expertise offered by Executive Digital. The award illustrates how strategic collaboration can produce outstanding results."

The annual international competition saw over 1,200 entries worldwide, including all 50 US States and 46 countries including Australia, Canada, Italy, UK, Israel, Ukraine, The Netherlands, India, Poland and Germany.

An international panel of industry professionals with diverse backgrounds evaluated categories ranging from online advertising to mobile applications. The 2022 winning entries showcase the industry's best interactive media solutions, including websites, mobile applications, print media, interactive displays, online advertising, video, email and more.

The Web Excellence Awards primarily aims to acknowledge and promote creative ideas, business models and innovative technologies on the web. The winners of the excellence awards are chosen from six categories, including website building, advertising and marketing, video and podcasts, apps and mobile, social media and painting. Each category then further includes themes ranging from activism and health to beauty, fitness, sports and travel. These winners, through their work and innovative approach, inspire millions to think out of the box. Due to the constantly evolving nature of digital media and the emergence of distinguished artists, the task of choosing the winners of 2022 web awards have not only been challenging but also astounding. For more information, visit the Executive Digital site online: https://executive-digital.com and the award-winning platform at https://toplinemd.com

About Executive Digital

Executive Digital is a leading enterprise web development and SEO agency, based in Boca Raton, Florida and Novi Sad, Serbia. Executive Digital develops scalable web platforms for growing brands, focused on strategic traffic growth through advanced digital marketing tactics. For more information, please visit https://executive-digital.com.

Media Contact

Daniel Martin

awards@executive-digital.com

(754) 701-2891

433 Plaza Real Suite #275

Boca Raton, FL 33432

SOURCE: Executive Digital

