Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Den Masterkey für "Big Pharma" im Patent-Portfolio?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.05.2022 | 07:10
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CGTN: How does China practice people-centered philosophy in human rights development?

BEIJING, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When exploring a path of human rights development suited to the country's conditions, China, under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), adheres to a people-centered approach and puts people's interests at the forefront.