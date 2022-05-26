The two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova is the new face of Flashscore - the global No. 1 network in live scores

Flashscore brings live scores from more than 35 sports and more than 6,200 competitions to Indian fans

PRAGUE, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has become a new face of a Flashscore global online and TV campaign that will run in dozens of markets worldwide and will be launched during Roland Garros, where Kvitova will also be on the court. One of the most successful tennis players of the last decade takes the Flashscore ambassador baton from Chelsea goalkeeping legend Petr Cech, who had represented the brand since 2019.

"I have been following sports since I was a little girl, so I know that cricket is the most popular sport in India. But among Indian Flashscore users, tennis is the most popular, which makes me very happy. It's great that the success of Leander Paes or Sania Mirza has aroused interest in my favorite sport in such a big country," says the former world #2 Petra Kvitova.

"Flashscore is the only app with live scores in the world where you can follow live scores from more than 35 sports in one place." said Jan Hortik, CMO of the Czech-based technology company Livesport, which is behind the Flashscore network, and continues: "In Flashscore, the most popular cricket match among Indian fans last year was the ODI series in which the Indian cricket team beat England. In general, Indian fans are most interested in cricket, tennis, and basketball. We believe that Flashscore can raise interest in other sports among them."

TV ads

Airport (0:20)

https://youtu.be/o9Vg_go4NwE

Fashion Show (0:20)

https://youtu.be/3Po5kUoqYA8

"Behind the scenes" video (2:35)

https://youtu.be/mY7tz51FbV4

Photo gallery

https://flashsco.re/petra_kvitova_flashscore_campaign

About Flashscore

The Flashscore network was established in 2006 by Livesport, a Czech technology company. Originally a small local project, Flashscore started to expand quickly and has eventually become the global leader in real-time live scores, statistics, and other sport instant updates from nearly 40 sports. Flashscore now covers more than 6,200 competitions from all over the world, and brings all important moments from over 700,000 sports events every year. Flashscore network had a record-breaking year in 2021 when the number of sports fans visiting Flashscore website and apps in a month reached 100 million, and app downloads also surpassed the 100,000,000 milestone. In India the Flashscore website and mobile app are being visited by a million users per month, and two hundred thousands of sports fans have downloaded the app to their mobile devices.