

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Caledonia Investments plc (CLDN.L) reported pretax profit, on a revenue basis, of 28.3 million pounds for the year ended 31 March 2022 compared to 22.4 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share, on a revenue basis, was 70.8 pence compared to 53.6 pence.



Total pretax profit increased to 592.0 million pounds from 455.8 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 1101.5 pence compared to 837.8 pence. Revenue increased to 627.1 million pounds from 485.7 million pounds.



The board recommended a final dividend of 47.3 pence per share, which represents a full year dividend of 64.8 pence, an increase of 3.0% from previous year. The board is recommending a special dividend of 175 pence per share.







