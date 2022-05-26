

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (EDIN.L) reported, on revenue basis, return on ordinary activities before tax of 39.23 million pounds compared to 28.57 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 22.41 pence compared to 16.21 pence.



Total return on ordinary activities before tax was 141.58 million pounds for the year ended 31 March 2022 compared to 279.05 million pounds, last year. Basic return per ordinary share was 81.88 pence compared to 160.79 pence. Total income increased to 54.25 million pounds from 43.88 million pounds.



The Board recommended a final dividend of 6.4 pence per share, which is the same as the third interim dividend declared last month implying a full year payout of 24.80 pence per share. This represents an increase of 3.3%.







