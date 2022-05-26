

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BT Group plc (BT_A.L, BT) said the Group has received notification from the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy that he has considered the increase by Altice UK of its shareholding in BT Group from 12.1% to 18% and is exercising his call-in power. BT Group stated that the Group will fully cooperate with this review.



British Telecommunications plc is a wholly-owned unit of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group.







