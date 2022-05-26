DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE ENERGY: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE ENERGY (ANRJ) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE ENERGY: Net Asset Value(s) 26-May-2022 / 10:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE ENERGY

DEALING DATE: 25/05/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 326.15

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 135407

CODE: ANRJ

ISIN: FR0010930644 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ANRJ Sequence No.: 164282 EQS News ID: 1361985 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 26, 2022 04:18 ET (08:18 GMT)