- (PLX AI) - Peloton Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.
- • Peloton Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement provides for a $750.0 million term loan facility (the "term loan"), which will be due and payable on May 25, 2027 or, if greater than $200.0 million of the Company's 0% convertible senior notes are outstanding on November 16, 2025 (the "Springing Maturity Condition"), November 16, 2025 (the "Springing Maturity Date")
- • The term loan amortizes in quarterly installments of 0.25%, payable at the end of each fiscal quarter and on the maturity date
- • The Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement also provides for a $500.0 million revolving credit facility (the "revolving facility"), $35.0 million of which will mature on June 20, 2024, with the rest ($465.0 million) maturing on December 10, 2026
