- (PLX AI) - Southwest Airlines Sees Q2 revenue up 12-15% from 2019; previously it saw revenue growth 8-12%.
- • Southwest Airlines sees Q2 ASM down 7% compared to 2019; previously saw no change
- • Southwest Airlines continues to experience strong load factors and an acceleration in bookings for summer travel
- • Southwest Airlines operating revenue guidance improvement primarily attributable to continued passenger yield strength
- • Southwest Airlines expects solid profits and operating margins in second quarter 2022 and for the remainder of this year
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de