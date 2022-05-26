

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Macy's Inc. (M) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $286 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $103 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Macy's Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $315 million or $1.08 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.6% to $5.35 billion from $4.71 billion last year.



Macy's Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $286 Mln. vs. $103 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.98 vs. $0.32 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.82 -Revenue (Q1): $5.35 Bln vs. $4.71 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.53 - $4.95



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MACYS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de