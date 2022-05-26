Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2022) - SLANG Worldwide Inc. (CNSX: SLNG) (OTCQB: SLGWF) ("SLANG" or the "Company"), a leading global cannabis consumer packaged goods (CPG) company with a diversified portfolio of popular brands, today released financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. All figures in this press release are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Drew McManigle, Interim CEO and Chairman of SLANG, said, "We entered 2022 as a new company, advancing a more streamlined and efficient infrastructure to more effectively operate and expand in today's largest and fastest growing cannabis markets. We are recognizing higher margin sales due to the successful implementation of our transformational growth strategy, eliminating non-performing assets and consolidating our supply chain. I am pleased to report that we have reduced our operating expenses by 32% while increasing our gross margins. I believe we will continue upon this path to recognize stronger financial results going forward and successfully scale our operations in our Core and Emerging markets."

"With a strong balance sheet in place and growing demand for our market-leading cannabis products, such as our O.pen vape cartridge, we are well positioned to build upon our leadership position in each of our target markets. In the upcoming quarters, we will continue to focus on new M&A opportunities while organically growing our most popular brands. I look forward to sharing our continued progress and the new level of growth we are set to achieve as the NEW SLANG."

First Quarter 2022 Operational Highlights and Growth Drivers:

Continued build-out of Vermont operations following the acquisition of High Fidelity, Inc. ("HiFi"), one of Vermont's largest medical cannabis companies, in August 2021, to advance the Company's ability to leverage a vertically integrated infrastructure and adding Vermont as a Core Market to become a first mover for adult use sales in the state, which is expected later this year.

Continued wind down and elimination of non-performing assets, including manufacturing operations of all SLANG branded THC products in Oregon and cultivation operations in Colorado, in order to advance its restructured growth strategy focused on cost control, operating efficiencies and an optimized infrastructure.

Advanced discussions with prospective Board Members to build upon the already strengthened management team put in place during the Company's rollout of its transformational business plan.

Strengthened the SLANG brand portfolio by implementing, rebranding and reformulating the product portfolio initiatives to increase margins in Core Markets and enhance product offerings.

SLANG's brands continued to earn market-leading positions in its core markets in Q1 2021, highlighted by O.pen maintaining its #1 ranking in the vape cartridge category In Colorado, according to BDSA.

498,476 SLANG Branded Units were sold across The SLANG Network in the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Subsequent Quarterly Operational Highlights:

Launched operations in Michigan through an exclusive strategic partnership with a leading high-quality premium cannabis brand and operator in the state in May 2022, beginning with the launch of the Company's best-selling, premium vape produce line, O.pen Daily Strains.

Launched operations in Maryland through a strategic partnership with Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States, in May 2022. This is the third market that SLANG has entered in partnership with Trulieve.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue from continuing operations for Q1 2022 was $8.37 million, compared to Q1 2021 revenue of $9.09 million.

Gross profit of $3.66 million (44% gross margin) in Q1 2022, compared with $3.90 million (43% gross margin) in Q1 2021.

EBITDA of ($2.36 million) in Q1 02022, compared with ($4.0 million) in Q1 2021. The improvement in EBITDA is primarily attributable to a reduction in share-based compensation payments offset by a decrease in gross profit and an increase in salaries & wages and consulting and subcontractor expense.

The Company reduced operating expenses from continuing operations by $3.57 million, or 32%, in Q1 2022 when compared to Q4 2021, which is a result of the cost cutting and restructuring initiatives implemented over the last two quarters.

$16.56 million in cash and restricted cash on March 31, 2022, compared to $20.83 million on December 31, 2021.

First Quarter 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements

The consolidated financial statements were prepared in accordance with IFRS. The following is selected presentation of the Income Statement for the three months ended March 31, 2022.



3 months ended

31-Mar-22 3 months ended

31-Mar-21 (In thousands except per share data and percentages) CDN$ CDN$ Net Operating Revenue from Continuing Operations $8,374 $9,085 Cost of Goods Sold 4,735 5,193 Gross Profit Before Gain on Fair Value of Biological Assets 3,639 3,892 Realized fair value amounts included in inventory sold (514) - Unrealized gain on fair value of biological assets 530 - Gross Profit 3,655 3,892 Gross Profit Margin 44% 43% Operating expenses 7,486 9,819 Operating Loss (3,831) (5,927) Other items (Impairment, FV adjustment, FX, gains/losses, taxes, etc.) 683 3,148 Total Comprehensive Income / (Loss) (4,514) ($9,075) Earnings Per Share



Basic ($0.04) ($0.10) Diluted ($0.04) ($0.10)



3 months ended

31-Mar-22 3 months ended

31-Mar-21 (In thousands except per share data and percentages) CDN$ CDN$ Total Comprehensive Income (Loss) (4,514) ($9,075) EBITDA (2,359) (3,998) Adjusted EBITDA (1,628) (349)

See the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2022 (the "Q1 2022 MD&A") for a detailed reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Operating Income / (Loss). SLANG's financial statements and the Q1 2022 MD&A are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.slangww.com.

Non-IFRS Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Branded Unit volume are non-IFRS financial measures that the Company uses to assess its operating performance. EBITDA is defined as net earnings (loss) before net finance costs, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization expense. Management defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted for other non-cash items such as the impact of unrealized fair values, share based compensation expense, impairments, one-time gains and losses, and one-time revenues and expenses. See the heading "Key Performance Indicators" in the Q1 2022 MD&A for a description of how Branded Unit volume is calculated. This data is furnished to provide additional information and are non-IFRS measures and do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. The Company uses these non-IFRS measures to provide shareholders and others with supplemental measures of its operating performance. The Company also believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, frequently use these non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of companies, many of which present similar metrics when reporting their results. As other companies may calculate these non-IFRS measures differently than the Company, these metrics may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. We caution readers that Adjusted EBITDA should not be substituted for determining net loss as an indicator of operating results, or as a substitute for cash flows from operating and investing activities.

Conference Call Details

Management plans to host an investor conference call today, May 26, 2022 at 10:00am ET to discuss the results.

Timing: Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 10:00am ET Dial-in: 1 (888) 440-5938 (US toll-free) or 1 (646) 960-0202 (US toll) or for a list of international toll-free options click here Conference ID: 6291438 Webcast: A live webcast can be accessed via the Company's website at www.slangww.com or at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/639514787



A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for one year.

About SLANG Worldwide Inc.

SLANG Worldwide Inc. is a global leader in the cannabis CPG sector with a diversified portfolio of popular brands distributed across the United States. SLANG specializes in acquiring and developing market-proven regional brands as well as launching innovative new brands to seize global market opportunities. For more information, please visit www.slangww.com.

To be added to SLANG's email distribution list, please email SLNG@kcsa.com with "SLNG" in the subject.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management of SLANG at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to regulatory risks, risks related to the COVID-19 global pandemic, changes in laws, resolutions and guidelines, market risks, concentration risks, operating history, competition, the risks associated with international and foreign operations and the other risks identified under the headings "Risk Factors" in the Q1 2022 MD&A and other disclosure documents available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. SLANG is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Third Party Information



This press release includes market and industry data that has been obtained from third party sources, including industry publications. The Company believes that the industry data is accurate and that its estimates and assumptions are reasonable, but there is no assurance as to the accuracy or completeness of this data. Third party sources generally state that the information contained therein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but there is no assurance as to the accuracy or completeness of included information. Although the data is believed to be reliable, the Company has not independently verified any of the data from third party sources referred to in this press release or ascertained the underlying economic assumptions relied upon by such sources.

Media and Investor Inquiries

Investors@SLANGww.com

KCSA Strategic Communications

Phil Carlson

SLANG@kcsa.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/125345