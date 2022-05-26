International Investor Magazine announces the first round of business award winners for 2022

LONDON, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Investor is delighted to announce its recognition of excellence in all industries and at all levels, across the globe. At a time of transformation in many of the world's economies, International Investor highlights the businesses that remain steady in delivering first rate service, opportunity, innovation and performance.
Statement from Bernd Fislage CEO of Kommunalkredit: "Marie von Ebner- Eschenbach once said, 'What we do today determines what the world of tomorrow will look like', and we fully align with this, that is why we see infrastructure investments as such a powerful tool for responding to social needs and take our sociopolitical responsibility so seriously. So to be awarded Best Sustainable Infrastructure Investment Company is an honour, and I want to thank our team for its continued efforts in building a sustainable future."
The following lists International Investor Magazine's readers' choices of the organizations that are bringing better ways of doing business to the investment community.
The latest winners of 2022 are:
ActivTrades
- Best Customer Service // 2022
- Most Trusted Global FX Broker // 2022
Barrick Gold Corporation
- Best ESG Mining Company // 2022
Emirates REIT
- Shariah Compliant Reit of the Year // MENA 2022
Fadi Dabbagh
- Business Personality of the Year // UAE 2022
Invest in Durban
- FDI City of the Year // Africa 2022
Kommunalkredit
- Best Sustainable Infrastructure Investment Company // Europe 2022
Lluis Noguera
- Best Solar CEO // 2022
Michael Doerr
- Wine Investment CEO of the Year // 2022
Navoi Special Economic Zone
- Best Free Zone // Central Asia 2022
NetWealth
- Most Innovative Wealth Management Firm // UK 2022
Nordea Asset Management
- Best ESG Firm // Northern Europe 2022
Oeno Wines
- Best Global Wine Investment Firm // 2022
Peoples'Bank
- Best Digital Bank // Sri Lanka 2022
- Best SME Bank // Sri Lanka 2022
Qenta Payments
- Best Emerging Markets Payment Solution Provider // 2022
RIZE etf
- ESG - Best Food Investment Firm // Europe 2022
Responsible Gold
- Best ESG Blockchain Bullion Company // 2022
RL Commercial REIT
- Best Sustainable REIT // Philippines 2022
Robinsons Land Corporation
- Best Property Developer // South East Asia 2022
Vorto Trading
- Most Trusted Payments Provider // Africa 2022
Vault Markets
- Most Secure Broker // South Africa 2022
Sylvian Vieujot
- REIT CEO of the Year // UAE 2022
Oman Insurance
- Best Health Insurance Company // MENA 2022
Mabel Capital
- Best Private Investment Firm // Spain 2022
First Bank
- Best Bank // Nigeria 2022
- Best Banking Digital Transformation // Nigeria 2022
First Ally Capital
- Best Financial Group // Nigeria 2022
Ficohsa
- Best Banking Group // Central America 2022
- Best Digital Transformation // Central America 2022
Executives in Africa
- Best African Region Executive Recruiting Firm // 2022
DeVere Group
- Most Innovative Crypto App // 2022
- Nigel Green - Financial CEO of the Year // 2022
Corner Bank
- Best Private Banking Services // The Bahamas 2022
- Excellence Banking Innovation // The Bahamas 2022
Coinmena
- Best Digital Exchange // MENA 2022
CI Capital
- Best Asset Manager // Egypt 2022
Bybit
- Best Customer Reward Program // Crypto 2022
- Ben Zhou - Crypto CEO of the Year // 2022
BVI Finance
- 20 Years of Financial Excellence // 2022
- Best Offshore Financial Centre // 2022
BDSwiss
- Best Spreads & Trading Conditions // 2022
- Best Partners Program // 2022
Access
- Best Banking Environmental & Social Performance // Africa 2022
Abu Dhabi Investment Office
- Best FDI destination // MENA 2022
