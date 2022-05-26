The German developer has committed to buying central inverters from Basque manufacturer Vizcaya, with the latter predicting it will supply the goods on a gigawatt scale annually.Within days of winning this year's Intersolar Europe best PV product award, Basque inverter maker Gamesa signed a deal to supply central inverters to Siemens. Gamesa this week said it expects the German brand will buy a "gigawatt scale per year" of its award-winning Proteus products. The Vizcaya-based inverter maker said it signed the supply deal at the Intersolar show in May. Siemens will use the Proteus products in ...

