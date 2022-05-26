Neolith Living Gallery Madrid Opens Its Doors in the Heart of the Capital

With a display concept similar to an art gallery, the new space will be a center for information and personalized service for architects, interior experts, designers and the public at large.





It's a place that is meant to inspire the creation of unique spaces and enjoy extraordinary experiences and, thus, become a reference point in the capital of Spain .

MADRID, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neolith, the world leader in sintered stone surfaces, has opened the doors of its all-new disruptive venue in Madrid located in one of the city's most elegant enclaves: Alcalá, 94. Neolith Living Gallery Madrid was created so visitors could discover the art hidden behind Neolith materials and do so in a unique experiential atmosphere. It's a meeting place where customers and professionals can submerge themselves in the experience in order to create their own projects.

With a revolutionary display concept, the new space will open its doors on June 6th as a center for information and personalized service for architects, interior experts, designers and the public at large so they may find out first-hand about the firm's different collections as well as the endless possibilities offered by Neolith in creating unique experiences.

As if an art gallery, Neolith Living GalleryMadrid presents singular decorative elements on the inside and outside which take the whole space to another level. It spreads out over a surface area of 200 m2 on two floors where people can find different areas highlighting the presence of the brand's star materials: like Abu Dhabi White and Calacatta Luxe. On the street level, visitors can see a completely functional Neolith Amazonico. On the other hand, the pedestals are particularly significant as auxiliary furnishings throughout the space while the floor below hosts more functional areas such as meeting rooms and a sample laboratory. The finishing touch comes with the flooring in the brand's characteristic Neolith Mont Blanc which makes for an elegant atmosphere with plenty of class.

It's a space that also has inspiring work areas aimed particularly at architects and interior experts so they can take it all in themselves and then share the experience with end users. A living and innovative place for everyone which will house various exhibitions and physical, digital and, above all, sensorial workshops throughout the year where talent will be present through all the exhibits and presentations featured related to the world of art, offering visitors all types of experiences to help their creativity run wild.

The design of this Living Gallery, which is in line with the new Neolith positioning and claim: "touch. feel. live", was created by Neolith's own architecture and interior design team with a concept designed and developed by Neolith designer, Miguel Cuesta, inspired by the most cutting-edge global trends around today yet focusing on providing an enveloping experience where the brand's surfaces showcase all their versatility.

Jose Luis Ramón, CEO of Neolith Group explained, "This space is a turning point for us. With this opening, we wish to offer professionals and the general public a better experience with the materials when working on a new architectural project so they may be inspired, create and enjoy in addition to inviting them to feel extraordinary experiences. Because for Neolith: the best thing about creating something is experiencing it".

About Neolith

Founded in 2009, Neolith is the world's leading Sintered Stone brand.

It's a revolutionary and innovative architectural surface with superior technical characteristics made of 100% all-natural raw materials.

Designed and manufactured to meet the most demanding needs in the world of architecture and interior design, Neolith stands out due to its quality, versatility, durability and elegance as well as its sustainability.

All around the world, it has become an essential style element for any kitchen, bathroom, facade, floor and even exclusive designer furnishings for indoor and outdoor areas with exquisite designs in combination with high performance.

Committed to social responsibility, Neolith is also the first company in its sector to have achieved carbon neutral status in 2019. The company is currently immersed in an expansion plan aimed at key geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China and Australia in order to continue contributing to the creation of unique spaces and extraordinary experiences featuring sustainable functional design in the more than 100 countries where it is present through direct distribution as well as an extensive sales and partner network.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1826397/Neolith_3548690.jpg