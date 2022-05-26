Brandessence Market Research And Consulting Private Limited: Smart TV Market Size to hit USD 609.47 Billion by 2027, Says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smart TV Market Growth is expected to record a valuation of USD 609.47 Billion by 2027, Registering to Accelerate at a 16.7% CAGR, According to the most recent study by Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd.

The Global Smart TV Market size was Valued at USD 151.81 Billion in 2018. Increasing demand for smart TV's, technological advancements in TV resolution from HD towards 4K and higher, and demand for web-enabled TV's are some of the factors which are driving the growth of the Smart TV Market

Smart TV Market Scope of Report

As per the Report of BMRC "Smart TV Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology Analysis (HDTV, Full HDTV, 4K UHD TV, 8K TV), By Screen Size Analysis (28 To 40 Inches, 41 To 59 Inches, Above 60 Inches), By End-User Analysis (Office Purpose, Home Entertainment, Educational Purpose) Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2028"

The global smart TV market has been expected to see a good amount of growth in the coming years as there is growing penetration in the modern world and advancements in technology are rapid. The product prices are further declining. The world is transforming into a digital one and broadcast industry is at the very forefront of that transformation. This is one of the major factors why the smart TV market is going to be a market which is going to show continuous growth in the coming years.

Smart TV Manufacturers

Logitech International

Sony Corporation

Apple

Yahoo

TCL Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics

LG Corporation

Onida Electronics

TechniSat Digital

Hong Kong Skyworth Digital Holdings

Toshiba Corporation

Haier Consumer Electronics Group

Videocon Industries, and Vizio, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Microsoft

Intel

Sharp Corporation

These companies invest heavily in their research and development to innovate more than their competitors and come up with better products. They also spend significantly on advertisement and brand awareness to reach bigger markets.

Smart TV Market Key Drivers

With a rising trend of internet usage, the connected TV manufacturers have been in competition for innovations in user interface, application development and content aggregation. Smart TVs come with operating systems and have the ability to run widgets and apps along with streaming videos and music. In addition to the unified internet capabilities, many advanced abilities are offered by smart TVs. The current capabilities of smart TVs are now allowing their users to browse, search, share, chat, download and update content.

Many manufacturers of smart TV are in future going to focus more on experience design. The trend is expected to go on for the next few years. Content availability is in abundance and ready-to-watch content in highly populated countries is a factor which is going to aggressively drive demand. The smart TVs are available for the low- and medium-income group due to price optimization and that has offered a considerable market for the consumers who are potential consumers of the smart TV. The range of viewing opportunities which are offered by the over the top or OTT content is another factor which is leading to a positive change in the consumer trends towards the smart tv market.

Platforms like Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV etc. are offering viewers exposure to newer content and driving demand for smart TV market as well. Another factor which has worked in favor of the global smart TV market has been the tying up of these digital identity companies with the OTT device providers and content creators as they offer different features without a set-top box being required.

Global Smart TV Market Segmentation:

Smart TV market: Segmentation analysis

The smart TV market has been segmented on the basis of resolution type into HD/FHD, 4K and 8K. In terms of size, the market has been segmented into Greater than 32, 39-43, 48-50, 55-60 and less than 65. In terms of panel type, the market has been segmented into LCD, OLED and QLED.

The 4K UHD segment will be growing the fastest in the coming years. This demand has been triggered significantly by emerging economies as the prices of these TVs were slashed significantly to drive the customers. The increase in sales can also be attributed to the features which they have been providing such as the higher picture quality and higher resolution that comes with Dolby Digital sound to create a movie theatre like experience. QLED segment is also going to show continuous growth. the QLED here stands for Quantum Light Emitting Diode. QLED panels have the same working format like the LED TV. A backlight there is built from many hundreds and thousands of LEDs which light individual pixels. The QLED is an improvement on the standard LED as it employs nanoparticles for supercharging color and brightness of individual pixels.

By Technology Analysis

HDTV

Full HDTV

4K UHD TV

UHD TV 8K TV

By Screen Size Analysis

28 to 40 Inches

41 to 59 Inches

Above 60 Inches

By End-user Analysis

Office Purpose

Home Entertainment

Educational Purpose

Smart TV Market Key Trends

Recently, the CIA or the Central Intelligence Agency has developed major security vulnerabilities which target the smart TVs as they were accused of stealing information which they would collect during registration and use that information to help people who were creating ads digitally. The FBI has made a recommendation of placing black tapes over the unused cameras which may be used for data collection and making the use of smart TV more transparent. This comes as a blip in the smart TV market growth report as it would contract the market significantly as there will be major issues that the customers will feel related to privacy.

The smart TV market recent trend shows that the market benefitted from the COVID 19 pandemic. COVID-19 pandemic proved to have a drastic impact on the routines and lifestyles of all consumers. While the impact was negative for most industries, the video streaming platforms saw a huge boom as the consumption went on to unprecedented levels. Amazon Prime Video and Netflix both saw a spike in the viewership of online content. Now that the viewership has come, the platforms are trying their best to retain the viewership by coming up with continuous content Moreover, travel restrictions are being eased out in different parts of the world, and businesses are returning to normal. The changing market dynamics and shifting consumer behavior toward digital content are expected to boost the market's growth.

Reginal Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is the market which dominates here for the global smart TV market and is expected to continue dominating in the coming years with the demand increasing continuously in emerging economies like that of Japan, China and India. There is a trend of increasing disposable income in these countries and that is accentuating the demand of the market in these countries.

The growth may further be attributed to the popularity of the OTT platform which has been showing a great amount of increase with Netflix, Amazon Prime and other such OTT platforms continuously creating innovating in their content creation and their marketing strategies to cater to a market which is ready to consume this content. They also try to adopt various pricing strategies to reach a broader market. Smart TV market share will keep increasing in this region as the disposable income grows further.

On Special Requirement Smart TV Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany , France,U.K., Italy , Spain , Sweden , Netherland, Turkey , Switzerland , Belgium , Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South_Korea , Japan , China , India , Australia , Philippines , Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico , Colombia , Brazil , Argentina , Peru , Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , South Africa , Rest Of MEA

