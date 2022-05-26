Presentation on Wednesday, June 8th at 12:00 PM PT

Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2022) - Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) (NASDAQ: AUUDW) ("Auddia" or the "Company"), developer of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts that is reinventing how consumers engage with audio, announced today that it will be presenting at the LD Micro 12th annual Invitational on Wednesday, June 8th at 12:00 PM PT at the Four Seasons Westlake Village.

Auddia's founder and executive chairman Jeff Thramann, will be giving the presentation.

Event: LD Micro Invitational

Date: Wednesday, June 8th

Time: 12:00 PM PT

Register to watch the virtual presentation: https://ldinv12.mysequire.com/

Summary of LD Micro Invitational (XII)

The 2022 LD Micro Invitational will be held at the Four Seasons Westlake Village from June 7th to the 9th. This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 200+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private meetings.

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. www.ldmicro.com

About Auddia Inc.

Auddia is reinventing how consumers engage with audio through the development of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts. Auddia offers two industry firsts-the ability to listen to any AM/FM radio station with added personalized content and no commercials, as well as podcasts with an interactive digital feed that supports deeper stories and delivers digital revenue to podcasters. Both offerings address large and rapidly growing audiences with strong purchase intent. For more information, visit: www.auddiainc.com

