BH Macro Limited - Issue of Equity

BH MACRO LIMITED (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Issue of Equity

On 26 May 2022 Company issued 59,631 Sterling Shares pursuant to its block listing facility at a price of 4,300 pence per share, which represents a premium to the prevailing net asset value per share. These Sterling Shares are issued under the waiver of pre-emption rights authorised by shareholders and rank pari passu with existing Sterling Shares in issue.

As a result of the transaction described above, the Company's issued share capital consists of 28,723,819 Sterling Shares and 2,577,658 US Dollar Shares. The Company holds no Shares in treasury.

The number of votes each share in the Company is entitled to on a poll at any general meeting of the Company was published by the Company on 9 March 2007 and will not change as a result of this transaction. These are:

US Dollar Share 0.7606

Sterling Share 1.4710

From 26 May 2022, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded down to the whole number) is 44,213,304.



The above figure (44,213,304) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules

