Fernando Alonso will exhibit the custom 3D-printed carbon fiber composite bikes in the paddocks of the GRAND PRIX DE MONACO 2022

Fernando Alonso's motorsports-inspired Kimoa brand has extended its brand beyond wearables and into mobility with the launch of a line of custom 3D-printed carbon fiber composite e-bicycles.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220526005516/en/

Fernando Alonso's custom 3D-printed bike powered by Arevo. (Photo: Business Wire)

The bespoke bicycles will be crafted by Arevo, the additive manufacturing pioneers behind the original unibody 3D-printed carbon fiber composite bike frame.

To commemorate the launch of the Kimoa Lab bike in partnership with Arevo, Fernando Alonso will attend this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix with three custom crafted Kimoa e-bikes in tow and take to the paddocks for celebratory rides.

The new custom bicycle brand will enable customers to order frames printed according to their unique measurements and aesthetic preferences.

A kiosk-based, in-store Kimoa Lab Experience will let customers experience the customization process in SimplyEV stores across the U.S. Customers can also customize their Kimoa e-bikes at Kimoa.com.

About Arevo

Arevo is a technology company that automates the design and fabrication of large, geometrically complex, continuous CFRP composite products through a suite of innovations in materials science, robotics and design software. Customers include companies from consumer, industrial, automotive, heavy industries, construction and aerospace sectors.

About Kimoa

Founded by two-time Formula 1 world champion, Fernando Alonso, Kimoa is inspired by the sun, the sea and the light while kindling a NeverSurrender spirit that pushes its followers to live life to the fullest. With a wide, fashionable selection of sustainable mobility, eyewear, sportswear, streetwear and accessories, the Madrid-based brand is bringing an authentically eco-friendly lifestyle to the globe while reflecting the racing, skateboarding, surf/watersports, skiing/snowboarding worlds and more. From organic and recycled materials used in garments produced in Spain and Portugal to ecopackaging and superior technology in eyewear, Kimoa is taking the world by storm. For more information, visit www.Kimoa.com.

About SimplyEV

SimplyEV is the premier one-stop-shop for stylish, eco-conscious mobility and lifestyle accessories featuring the hottest recreational/commute delivery electric vehicles, equipment and wearable gear. The company is the preferred retailer for sister company, Kimoa. For more information, visit www.SimplyEV.com. SimplyEV is headquartered in Miami and is a unit of Revolution Brands International, LLC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220526005516/en/

Contacts:

Shelby Burford

media@arevo.com