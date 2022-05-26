Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Auf dem EPIDIOLEX-Pfad zum Milliarden-Unternehmen.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.05.2022 | 16:46
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Select Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Invesco Select Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, May 26

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameVictoria Muir
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChairman & Non-executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameInvesco Select Trust plc
b)LEI549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		UK Equity Shares of 1p
GB00B1DPVL60
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of Shares into Self-Invested Personal Pension ("SIPP")
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.765950
d)Aggregated information
-Aggregated volumeAs per c) above
e)Date of the transaction26 May 2022
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Global Equity Income Shares of 1p
GB00B1DQ6472
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of Shares into SIPP
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£2.295950
d)Aggregated information
-Aggregated volumeAs per c) above
e)Date of the transaction26 May 2022
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Balanced Risk Shares of 1p
GB00B1DQ6696
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of Shares into SIPP
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.5746950
d)Aggregated information
-Aggregated volumeAs per c) above
e)Date of the transaction26 May 2022
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p
GB00B1DQ6704
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of Shares into SIPP
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.98950
d)Aggregated information
-Aggregated volumeAs per c) above
e)Date of the transaction26 May 2022
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.