Donnerstag, 26.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Auf dem EPIDIOLEX-Pfad zum Milliarden-Unternehmen.
WKN: A1JB8N ISIN: US80585Y3080 
Frankfurt
25.02.22
21:32 Uhr
Dow Jones News
26.05.2022
Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank: Sber informs on the specific license for the depositary program unwinding 26-May-2022 / 18:15 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sber informs on the specific license for the depositary program unwinding Sber informs that the Office of Foreign Assets Control ("OFAC") of the U.S. Department of Treasury has granted JPMorgan, a depository bank, a specific license, which expires on June 17, 2022, to permit an orderly wind down of Sber's depositary receipt programs. That means that the cancellation requests will be accepted by JPMorgan until June 16, 2022, unless otherwise announced. OFAC has confirmed that the specific license covers the involvement of U.S. and non-U.S. persons, as well as third-party market participants necessary to effect cancellation of the DRs, including the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and the International Central Securities Depositories.

ISIN:      US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      SBER 
LEI Code:    549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  164464 
EQS News ID:  1362429 
 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1362429&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 26, 2022 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)

