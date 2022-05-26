The Higher Education Securitised Investments Series No.1 Plc - Annual Financial Report

26 May 2022

The Higher Education Securitised Investments Series No. 1 Plc (the "Company") - 213800DLI5ANHWSUR649

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2021.

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2021 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1827009/THESIS_Mar_2021_Final_Signed_EYLLP.pdf



For further information please contact:

The Higher Education Securitised Investments Series No. 1 Plc

Bastion House 6th Floor

140 London Wall

London EC2Y 5DN

spvservices@apexfs.com