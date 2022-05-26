The Higher Education Securitised Investments Series No.1 Plc - Annual Financial Report
PR Newswire
London, May 26
26 May 2022
The Higher Education Securitised Investments Series No. 1 Plc (the "Company") - 213800DLI5ANHWSUR649
Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2021.
Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2021 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1827009/THESIS_Mar_2021_Final_Signed_EYLLP.pdf
For further information please contact:
The Higher Education Securitised Investments Series No. 1 Plc
Bastion House 6th Floor
140 London Wall
London EC2Y 5DN
spvservices@apexfs.com
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de