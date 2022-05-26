Virtual Pangea Reveals Plans for the First Multilayered Metaverse

New website and lightpaper shed light into progressive web3 concepts

ZUG, Switzerland, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain innovator Virtual Pangea AG ( www.virtualpangea.com ) reveals solid plans to build its multilayered, immersive ecosystem in the metaverse. With a fresh new online look and a comprehensive lightpaper just released, Virtual Pangea puts forth a new, radical vision for products and services built for web3.

The company's vision is a strong focus on community ownership and developing solutions and experiences that will enrich both our physical and digital worlds. The Lightpaper offers a glimpse into the Virtual Pangea ecosystem of products and services, detailing ongoing initiatives such as: the nexus technology, Block-0, multi-device compatibility approach and a focus on a contribute & earn model.

"We are excited to bring our visionary project to the world," said Dani Chear, CEO of Virtual Pangea. "From the get-go, we had the vision of an ecosystem based on open economies and immersive environments that support and nurture communities."

Play, Create, Connect, Belong

Built on four pillars - Play, Create, Connect, Belong - the Virtual Pangea ecosystem aims to offer businesses, institutions, and users a seamless metaverse experience. Powered by contribute & earn mechanics, the company's fundamentals are built around a gamified network of user-generated interactions, content and services that will make up a comprehensive economy in an immersive environment.

Nexus Technology and Multi-Device Connectivity

One advanced concept is what it is called"nexus" technology - offering Pangeans access to the 2D, 3D & AR layers simultaneously and the opportunity to choose which level of immersion they want to experience: walking around the virtual world having a first-person point of view in VR or a third-person 3D perspective in a browser, Pangeans will also be able to play in 2D worlds or use AR on their mobile phones to discover virtual world elements superimposed on the physical world around us.

Inspired by Pangea, the ancient supercontinent that united all lands, the Swiss-based company aims to provide its users with maximum accessibility to the ecosystem across devices. Multi-device functionality integrates the best of today's technology and provides Pangeans with seamless connectivity and plenty of interaction space to experience from different perspectives and devices from mobile phones to VR headsets.

Take Your First Step into the Metaverse

Block-0 is the first steppingstone of the 3D & VR-ready metaverse experience from Virtual Pangea.

Designed as a multistory structure and powered by NFT technology, this will be a space packed with games, networking opportunities, galleries, and events for anyone looking to interact, shop, learn, explore, collect, while having fun in the process. Block-0 is the first point where businesses connect with their audiences while taking full advantage of web3 developments.

Open Economy Powered by Contribute & Earn Mechanics

Contribute & earn mechanics powers the ecosystem's economy that is built on the value shared model. Aimed at nurturing strong, diverse, and collaborative communities, the ecosystem will allow all participants to create, engage and contribute to an ever-expanding interactive cross-layer experience, to create the ultimate multilayer metaverse named Virtual Pangea.

As a part of the value shared model, the company has devised an XP (Experience Points) reward distribution system that measures all Pangeans' contributions within the ecosystem. The interactions in the platform - such as playing a game, socializing, shopping or creating art - are measured in XP in a manner familiar to those playing video games. Each month, the reward system weighs individual contributions against the overall value generated, and automatically redistributes a share of the Virtual Pangea utility tokens (VP Token) to each member, based on those contributions.

"Creating this inclusive and immersive ecosystem is also our way to contribute to technology research & development and further blockchain adoption," concluded Dani Chear. "Our tagline says it all: we envision the Virtual Pangea ecosystem as a world you know in a place you have never been to. We look forward to seeing you there!"

About Virtual Pangea AG

Virtual Pangea AG is the creator of the first Multilayer Metaverse - where the 2D, 3D & AR layers meet to offer businesses, institutions, and users a seamless experience across devices. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, the company focuses on community ownership and developing solutions and experiences that will contribute to R&D and further blockchain adoption. Virtual Pangea promotes open economies and immersive environments, set to enrich both our physical and digital world.

For more information, visit https://virtualpangea.com.

