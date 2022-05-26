VectorY Therapeutics, a biotech company focusing on the development of innovative gene therapy approaches for the treatment of muscular and neurodegenerative disorders through vectorized antibodies, today announces presentation of a poster at the European Network to Cure ALS (ENCALS) Annual Meeting at the University of Edinburgh on 1-3 June, 2022.

Members of the VectorY team will attend the conference in person and will be available to discuss the poster.

The details of the poster can be found below:

VecTabs: Selective targeting of protein aggregates and oxidized phospholipids for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Marina Sogorb-Gonzalez, et al. Wednesday 1 June 2022, McEwan Hall, d114

To meet the team, please contact info@vectorytx.com.

About VectorY

VectorY combines the therapeutic potential of antibodies and gene therapy to develop long-lasting therapeutic solutions for neurodegenerative and -muscular diseases with high unmet medical need. Founded in October 2020 and based in the Amsterdam Science Park, VectorY is a fully integrated gene therapy company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics based on a novel AAV gene therapy platform, antibody-based targeted protein degradation technologies and proprietary manufacturing technology. While focusing initially on neurodegenerative and -muscular diseases, VectorY's synergistic technologies may be applied across a wide range of indications. VectorY's manufacturing capabilities will include a state-of-the-art multi-product GMP facility in the Netherlands.

For more information, see www.vectorytx.com.

For further information, please contact:

VectorY B.V.

Alexander Vos, CEO

Tel: ++31 (20) 226 8020

Instinctif Partners (media enquiries)

Melanie Toyne-Sewell Katie Duffell

E-mail: VectorY@instinctif.com

Tel: +44 20 7457 2020