

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Workday, Inc. (WDAY):



Earnings: -$102.17 million in Q1 vs. -$46.52 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.41 in Q1 vs. -$0.19 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Workday, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $217.40 million or $0.83 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.86 per share Revenue: $1.43 billion in Q1 vs. $1.17 billion in the same period last year.



