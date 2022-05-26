- (PLX AI) - Gap Q1 revenue USD 3,500 million vs. estimate USD 3,460 million.
- • Q1 operating income USD -197 million
- • Q1 gross margin 31.5% vs. estimate 35.3%
- • Q1 net income USD -162 million
- • Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 0.3-0.6, down from USD 1.85-2.05 previously
- • Outlook FY EBIT margin 1.8-2.8%, down from 6.3-6.8% previously
- • Says expect our performance to improve modestly in the back half of the year and accelerate as we enter fiscal 2023
