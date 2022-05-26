St. Petersburg, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2022) - A new non-fungible token (NFT) project, titled Hexgo NFT, has disrupted the industry by being the first-ever project to give 50% of all royalties back to members. The Hexgo NFT is on a mission to become the #1 blue chip utility NFT on the market. A project like this is the first of its kind-never before have members of an NFT community had the opportunity to access such a significant portion of the project royalties.

"When we started the Hexgo NFT project, we were determined to create an NFT community unlike the rest of them," stated a spokesperson for Hexgo NFT.

The Whitelist for Hexgo NFT is currently open, and the collection will be minted in June of 2022. Hexgo NFT collection has already amassed a large following of over 100,000 followers on social media within a few weeks, with the hype continually growing as NFT collectors around the world anticipate the release of this first-of-its-kind NFT. Thanks to Hexgo, for the first time ever, NFT collectors have a chance to access up to 50% of the collection's royalties. In order to participate for 50% of the Hexgo NFT royalties, a person must be a registered member in possession of Hexgo tokens and keys.

To learn more about Hexgo, go to www.hexgo.com.

Contact: Hexgo

Contact Name: Mike Fraleigh

Contact Email: Mike@hexgo.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HEXGO_NFT

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/HEXGO_NFT/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HEXGO.NFT/

Website: https://hexgo.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/125193