Ternium S.A.: Italian Court Dismisses the Case Against Ternium's Chairman and Two Other Board Members Over Alleged Improper Payments

LUXEMBOURG / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2022 / Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) was advised today that an Italian court of first instance overseeing an investigation into allegedly improper payments made in Brazil prior to 2014 for the supposed benefit of a subsidiary of Tenaris S.A., an affiliate of the Company, dismissed for lack of jurisdiction the case brought by the public prosecutor against Ternium's Chairman Paolo Rocca, Board members Gianfelice Rocca and Roberto Bonatti, and the Company's controlling shareholder, San Faustin S.A. Neither Ternium nor any of its subsidiaries were involved in these proceedings, which were previously disclosed by Ternium on February 14, 2020. The Italian public prosecutor may appeal the decision.

