

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its results for the first quarter on Thursday, Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) lifted its outlook for the full year 2022. The shares jumped 6% in extended trading.



Looking forward, the company now expects earnings of $19.20 to $20.10 per share and revenues of $9.35 billion to $9.55 billion.



Previously, the company expected earnings of $18.20 to $18.70 per share and revenues of $9.05 billion to $9.15 billion .



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently expect earnings of $18.66 per share and revenues of $9.18 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.



ULTA closed Thursday's trading at $377.96, up $25.01 or 7.09%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further gained $24.78 or 6.56% in the after-hours trading.







