

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Friday release April numbers for retail sales, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Sales are expected to rise 0.9 percent on month, slowing from 1.6 percent in March.



Japan will provide May figures for Tokyo inflation; in April, overall inflation was up 2.5 percent on year and core CPI rose an annual 1.9 percent.



Singapore will release April numbers for import, export and producer prices. In March, import prices jumped 22.2 percent on year, export prices surged 24.5 percent on year and producer prices spiked an annual 27.6 percent.



Taiwan will see final Q1 figures for gross domestic product; in the previous three months, GDP was up 4.86 percent on year.



China will see April data for industrial profits; in March, profits were up 8.5 percent on year.







