

Expedition Ship Xuelong 2 (Image Source: Feima Robotics)



V10 is taking off in Antarctica (Image Source: Feima Robotics)



D2000 Antarctic aerial photography operation (Image Source: Feima Robotics)



V1000 in preparation for takeoff (Image Source: Feima Robotics)



V100 in preparation for takeoff (Image Source: Feima Robotics)

HONG KONG, May 26, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - On April 26, 2022, the expedition ship Xuelong 2 for China's 38th Antarctic expedition berthed at the Shanghai base dock. So far, China's 38th Antarctic expedition, which lasted 174 days and traveled more than 33,000 nautical miles, has ended successfully.For the 38th Antarctic expedition, the Polar Surveying and Mapping Engineering Center of Heilongjiang Surveying and Mapping Geographic Information Bureau, the School of Surveying and Mapping of Sun Yat-sen University, and the Third Institute of the Ministry of Natural Resources both chose drones from Feima Robotics, a civilian UAV manufacturer in China, to assist in polar aerial photogrammetry. According to media reports, the 38th Antarctic expedition successfully completed the tasks of material supply and personnel rotation at the Great Wall Station and Zhongshan Station in Antarctica and achieved many scientific research results.Since the 33rd Antarctic expedition in 2016, the civilian UAV intelligent aerial survey remote sensing system series from Feima Robotics has successfully assisted China's 33rd, 34th, 36th, and 38th Antarctic expeditions. Different from the previous three Antarctic expeditions, Feima civilian UAV took over the honored F-series civilian UAV in the 38th expedition, and dispatched V10, D2000, V1000, V100 and other civilian models currently in mainstream service, becoming the only civilian UAV manufacturer in China that has a full range of civilian UAV products to serve polar scientific expeditions and has successfully obtained large-scale effective aerial photography results. As of the completion of the 38th Antarctic expedition in 2022, the Feima civilian UAV has completed nearly 150 total historical and effective flights over the polar regions of the South and North Pole, achieving a veritable "Feima Antarctic Era".Feima Robotics was founded in 2015 and is a company with more than 15 years of extensive experience in the civilian drone industry. Legend Capital is the very early-stage investor of Feima Robotics as Legend Capital led the Feima Robotics' Series A financing round in June 2016 and has long supported the company's development. Since the establishment of Legend Capital in 2001, it has been systematically investing in the field of science and technology, including new generation display materials, IoT, autonomous driving, AI pharmaceuticals, etc. At present, the investment portfolio has reached more than 100 companies. Legend Capital's technology investments closely follow the national industrial planning and policy guidance and majorly focus on cutting-edge technology fields.Source: Legend CapitalCopyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.