Freitag, 27.05.2022
Auf dem EPIDIOLEX-Pfad zum Milliarden-Unternehmen.
WKN: A3EZZ4 ISIN: US18915E1055 Ticker-Symbol:  
Clover Leaf Capital Corp. Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2022 / Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (TSXV:CLVR.P) ("Clover Leaf" or the "Company") reports that the board of directors of Clover Leaf granted a total of 465,000 incentive stock options of the capital stock of Clover Leaf to directors and officers exercisable for up to a five year period at an exercise price of $0.10, pursuant to the Company's stock option plan.

Contact Information - For more information, please contact:
Ben Meyer
Corporate Secretary
Tel: 604.536.2711
Email: ben@gocs.ca

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE: Clover Leaf Capital Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/702971/Clover-Leaf-Capital-Corp-Grants-Stock-Options

