Freitag, 27.05.2022
Auf dem EPIDIOLEX-Pfad zum Milliarden-Unternehmen.
WKN: A3CXT1 ISIN: US44951Y1029  
NASDAQ
26.05.22
22:00 Uhr
4,260 US-Dollar
+0,090
+2,16 %
PR Newswire
27.05.2022 | 02:46
Hyzon Motors Inc. to host Investor Day on June 7, 2022

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyzon Motors Inc. ("Hyzon") (NASDAQ: HYZN), a leading global supplier of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell electric heavy vehicles, will host its Investor Day on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. On its Investor Day, Hyzon Management will tour its Groningen, Netherlands facilities and host a presentation on the Company's strategic direction and vision to growth which will be webcast live.

What: Hyzon Investor Day Presentation
When: Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Time: 8:00 am EDT (2:00 pm CEST)
Webcast: Hyzon 2022 Investor Day Webcast Registration (live and replay)

Analysts who wish to attend the in-person event to participate in tours of the Groningen facilities and a Hyzon FCEV ride-along demonstration, please contact IR@HyzonMotors.com.

An archived webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company's website https://investors.hyzonmotors.com/events-and-presentations/.

About Hyzon Motors Inc.

Headquartered in Rochester, N.Y., with U.S. operations in the Chicago and Detroit areas, and international operations in the Netherlands, Singapore, Australia, Germany, and China, Hyzon is a leader in fuel cell electric mobility with an exclusive focus on the commercial vehicle market, and a near-term focus on back to base (captive fleet) operations. Utilizing its proven and proprietary hydrogen fuel cell technology, Hyzon aims to supply zero-emission heavy duty trucks and buses to customers in North America, Europe and around the world to mitigate emissions from diesel transportation, one of the single largest sources of carbon emissions globally. Hyzon is contributing to the escalating adoption of fuel cell electric vehicles through its demonstrated technology advantage, leading fuel cell performance and history of rapid innovation. Visit www.hyzonmotors.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1652930/Hyzon_Logo.jpg

© 2022 PR Newswire
