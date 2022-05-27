Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 27.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Auf dem EPIDIOLEX-Pfad zum Milliarden-Unternehmen.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MSQN ISIN: BMG763301022 Ticker-Symbol: 3RR 
Frankfurt
26.05.22
08:20 Uhr
0,143 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROMREAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROMREAL LTD 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.05.2022 | 07:05
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RomReal: first Quarter (Q1) 2022 Results and Investor Presentation

RomReal hereby announces the results of the first quarter of 2022 via the report and investor presentation attached to this message.

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations

RomReal

investors@romreal.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

  • RomReal Q1 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f705e206-3152-44b9-9c11-51659e745e9e)
  • RomReal Q1 2022 Presentation (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c6d07ccc-073a-497f-bf6c-b8d5f338f2ba)

ROMREAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.