

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) on Friday said China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved a two-dose regimen of its Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, Cervarix for girls aged 9 to 14 years.



Two-dose vaccine schedule for Cervarix is approved in China for the prevention of cervical cancer, cervical intraepithelial neoplasia and adenocarcinoma in situ causally related to oncogenic Human Papillomavirus (HPV) types 16 and 18.



With this approval, Cervarix is the first imported two-dose HPV vaccine for this age group in mainland China, Glaxo said.



The two-dose regimen vaccine is approved in more than 100 countries including the European Union, Asia, Africa, and Latin America.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GSK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de