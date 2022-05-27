Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: HERANTIS PHARMA PLC: NEW SHARES

EXCHANGE NOTICE, MAY 27, 2022 SHARES HERANTIS PHARMA PLC: NEW SHARES A maximum of 4,831,426 new shares (HRTSN0122) of the share issue of Herantis Pharma Plc will be traded as new shares as of May 30, 2022. Identifiers of the new shares: Trading code: HRTSN0122 ISIN code: FI4000522578 Orderbook id: 256619 Market Segment: First North Finland Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table Listing date: May 30, 2022 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260