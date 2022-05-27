Anzeige
Freitag, 27.05.2022

WKN: A1158V ISIN: FI4000087861 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
GlobeNewswire
27.05.2022 | 09:53
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: HERANTIS PHARMA PLC: NEW SHARES

EXCHANGE NOTICE, MAY 27, 2022 SHARES

HERANTIS PHARMA PLC: NEW SHARES

A maximum of 4,831,426 new shares (HRTSN0122) of the share issue of Herantis
Pharma Plc will be traded as new shares as of May 30, 2022. 

Identifiers of the new shares:

Trading code: HRTSN0122
ISIN code: FI4000522578
Orderbook id: 256619
Market Segment: First North Finland
Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table
Listing date: May 30, 2022

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
