ATFX; ATFX Connect: ATFX is the Official Global Partner for the iFX EXPO International 2022

LONDON, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX was unveiled as the Official Global Partner for the iFX International EXPO 2022, taking place in Cyprus from 7-9 June 2022. Being the official global partner is a coveted honour that is envied by many brokers, given the international nature of the EXPO.

The iFX EXPO is the world's first and largest financial business-to-business exhibition that has been taking place for over a decade. The expo brings together businesses and professionals from the broader financial services, online trading, and fintech sectors.

The Expo is viewed as a networking event where finance professionals can interact while exploring the different businesses represented at the Expo.

As a global partner, ATFX's brand together with it's institutional brand ATFX Connect will be visible to all attendees, attracting significant attention to the broker and its services. In addition, the broker will be showcasing its products and services from booth 156, and all attendees are welcome to see its cutting-edge services in action.

Being named a global partner is a significant achievement that a few brokers with well-respected brands bestowed. However, to be given this honour, a broker must have proven that its products and services are a cut above the rest since its brand will be associated with the EXPO organisers.

ATFX has established itself as a leading broker serving retail and institutional traders. Founded just a few years ago in 2017, the broker has carved a niche for itself driven by its focus on fintech as the main driver behind its business.

The CFDs broker has launched multiple fintech-based services that have improved services such as customer verification and onboarding and provided automated signals to all its clients regarding potential buy and sell trades.

ATFX Connect is the broker's institutional business that serves high net worth individuals, institutions, hedge funds, and money managers. Its clients have access to Tier 1 bank liquidity, among other bespoke financial services customised to suit each client's needs.

The volume of trades processed by ATFX has risen steadily over time, with the latest figures showing the broker's trading volume surpassed $400 billion in Q1 2022. Therefore, it is clear that ATFX has earned its spot as the global partner for the iFX EXPO 2022.

ATFX is looking forward to meeting and interacting with its current and potential clients during the EXPO.

ATFX

ATFX is an award-winning FX/CFD broker with a global presence offering customer support in over 15 languages. With over 300 tradable financial assets, including forex, cryptocurrency, precious metals, energy, indices, and shares traded as CFDs, ATFX is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus. ATFX is licensed by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius, and registered by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

ATFX Connect

Back in 2019, ATFX stepped into the Institutional arena to launch its Multi-Access platform ATFX Connect. The management's vision was to expand the broker's global presence and provide award-winning liquidity and customer service to the institutional community. With the focus on the professional investor, the ATFX Connect platform is designed to provide an efficient automated trading venue that delivers tailored liquidity solutions to Hedge Funds, Asset Managers, Brokers, Private Banks, and other financial institutions.