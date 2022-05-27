Polysilicon manufacturer Wacker has launched a feasibility study for its expansion plans in Norway. It said its production capacity in the village of Holla could increase by 50% by 2025.From pv magazine Germany Germany chemical producer Wacker Chemie has launched a feasibility study for a new plan to expand silicon metal production capacity at its plant in Holla, near Trondheim, Norway. Wacker plans to build a new melting furnace that will increase capacity at the manufacturing facility by around 50%. It is currently in talks with the local authorities and energy suppliers to evaluate the feasibility ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...