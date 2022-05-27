Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, May 27
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 26 May 2022 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,496.25p
Including ALL Revenue = 1,522.39p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 9.8% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 2.8%. There are currently 86,781,924 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact:
Michael Campbell
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
27 May 2022
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de