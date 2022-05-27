Sparebank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: MING80 PRO - Key information relating to full redemption of bond loan

SpareBank 1 SMN will exercise its right to call MING80 PRO.
The call has been approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway.
Issuer: SpareBank 1 SMN
ISIN for bond loan: NO0010795917
Original maturity date: 14 June 2027
New maturity date: 14 June 2022
Redemption price: 100
Other information: n/a
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.
Contact person: Per Egil Aamo, 73586466
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
SPAREBANK 1 SMN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de