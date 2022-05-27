Sharp's new 375 W solar panels feature multi-wire technology, with a power conversion efficiency of 20.4%.Sharp has released the NU-375KH solar panel on the Japanese market. The new monocrystalline modules are purportedly suitable for gable roofs with large installation surfaces and different roofing materials. "The module has a 14% higher output than our conventional panels," the Japanese electronics manufacturer said, attributing the improvements to its multi-wire technology and larger solar cells. "The number of busbars is also increased compared to our conventional products to reduce electrical ...

