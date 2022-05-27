

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy non-EU trade balance swung to deficit in April from a year ago, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.



The non-EU trade balance registered a deficit of EUR 2.292 billion in April versus a surplus of EUR 4.858 billion in the same month last year.



In March, the trade deficit was EUR 503 million.



Exports to EU countries increased 11.8 percent yearly in April, after a 22.2 percent growth in March.



Imports rose 59.3 percent annually in April, after a 61.0 percent increase in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, exports and imports rose by 1.9 percent and 6.4 percent, respectively.







