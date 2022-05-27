Anzeige
Freitag, 27.05.2022
Sondermeldung am Freitag: Heute noch positionieren? Großer VORBOTE …
PR Newswire
27.05.2022 | 12:16
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Illuminate Financial secures commitments from Jefferies, J.P. Morgan, S&P Global & Deutsche Börse Group as Strategic Investors

LONDON, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illuminate Financial, the thesis-driven venture capital investor dedicated to early-stage fintech and enterprise software companies, today announced a strategic relationship with Jefferies, J.P Morgan, S&P Global and Deutsche Börse Group.

In connection with the transaction, these four institutions will commit to invest in Illuminate Financial's venture capital strategy.

The Illuminate Team

Founded by veteran finance executive Mark Beeston and operated with partners Alexander Ross and Rezso Szabo, Illuminate Financial's funds have invested in more than 30 companies addressing core challenges across financial services including digital assets infrastructure, climate and ESG, data and private markets, as well as broader enterprise solutions that target the sector.

"Illuminate Financial has a tremendous track record in backing companies that identify and solve problems in financial services", said Nick Daraviras and Sol Kumin, Co-Presidents of Leucadia Asset Management, the asset management division of Jefferies. "This is a sector in which Jefferies has long had expertise and can bring critical insights."

David Hudson, Co-head of Digital & Platform Services, J.P. Morgan said, "Finding and partnering with nimble, innovative companies is a key tenet of our innovation strategy. Illuminate Financial is truly engrained in the financial start-up ecosystem. As an existing investor, we're proud to be part of Illuminate Financial's journey to foster innovative companies in wholesale financial markets."

Sally Moore, Executive Vice President, Global Head Strategy, M&A and Partnerships, S&P Global said, "We value our long-standing relationship with Illuminate who have provided us with insights across a spectrum of new innovation that's helping to shape the financial services landscape. Connectivity with fintech participants is key to our partnership program strategy."

Jörg Pietzner, Managing Director responsible for Group Strategy and M&A, Deutsche Börse Group said, "Our investment strategy is to foster innovation in strategic sectors around the capital markets. With Illuminate, we have built a strong relationship to be at the forefront of current fintech market developments."

"The commitments made by four industry leaders highlight how financial institutions are committed to backing and partnering with next generation startups as a key pillar of their technology strategies," said Beeston.

About Illuminate Financial Management

Illuminate Financial Management (Illuminate) is a thesis-driven venture capital firm focused on fintech and enterprise software companies defining the future of financial services with offices in London, New York, and Singapore. Illuminate's deep networks and trusted partnerships with key industry participants provide real insight into what the industry needs and helps their portfolio companies achieve their full potential. For more information, visit www.illuminatefinancial.com.

Media Enquiries
Illuminate Financial
Rosie Zehtab
Head of Community
+44 (0)203 198 1600
rz@illuminatefinancial.com

Note to Editors

Fund One was anchored by Markit (now S&P Global) and Deutsche Börse at its launch in 2015. JPMorgan became one of Illuminate's first bank investors in Fund two which was again anchored by IHS-Markit (now S&P Global) and Deutsche Börse in 2019. With these commitments, Jefferies Financial Group has now joined other strategic investors alongside returning investor JPMorgan and prior anchors S&P Global and Deutsche Börse.

Investment stage: primarily Series A and some late seed.

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1827551/The_Illuminate_Team.jpg
Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1827552/Illuminate_Financial_Logo.jpg

Illuminate Financial Logo

© 2022 PR Newswire
