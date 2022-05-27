DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B (AASU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B: Net Asset Value(s) 27-May-2022 / 12:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B

DEALING DATE: 26/05/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 34.6459

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 27444515

CODE: AASU

ISIN: LU1681044563 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AASU Sequence No.: 164705 EQS News ID: 1363181 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

