DJ AMUNDI ETF EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF - USD (C50U) AMUNDI ETF EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 27-May-2022 / 12:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF - USD

DEALING DATE: 26/05/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 95.6812

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 157524

CODE: C50U

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1681047400 Category Code: NAV TIDM: C50U Sequence No.: 164712 EQS News ID: 1363195 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1363195&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 27, 2022 06:16 ET (10:16 GMT)